Trump: US Will Be World's 'Crypto Capital'

President Donald Trump on Thursday told attendees at a digital summit that the U.S. will become "the undisputed bitcoin superpower and the crypto capital of the world."

In a nearly three-minute video shown at Blockworks' Digital Asset Summit in New York City, Trump spoke of pro-crypto initiatives he has undertaken during the first two months of his second administration and championed the country's place in the cryptocurrency world.

"It's an honor to speak with you about how the United States is going to dominate crypto and the next generation of financial technologies," Trump said. "It's not going to be easy, but we're way ahead."

Trump mentioned the recent White House "Crypto Summit" and an executive order that created a strategic bitcoin reserve.

"We're ending the last administration's regulatory war on crypto and bitcoin and that includes stopping the lawless Operation Choke Point 2.0," Trump said of the Barack Obama and Joe Biden administrations' alleged broad effort to debank cryptocurrency companies.

"Operation Choke Point went beyond regulation, and I mean far beyond. It was a form of lawfare through government weaponization. Frankly, it was a disgrace. But as of Jan. 20, 2025, all of that is over."

Trump said he had called on Congress to pass "landmark legislation creating simple, commonsense rules for stablecoins and market structure."

"With the right legal framework, institutions large and small will be liberated to invest, innovate and take part in one of the most exciting technological revolutions in modern history," he said. "It's so big, it's … I think … as big as you can get."

The president told the summit attendees that "pioneers like you will be able to improve our banking and payment system and promote greater privacy, safety, security and wealth for American consumers and businesses alike."

"You will unleash an explosion of economic growth, and with the dollar-backed stablecoins, you'll help expand the dominance of the U.S. dollar," he added.

Trump concluded his video by complimenting the "energy and passion" of the crypto community.

"Together, we will make America the undisputed bitcoin superpower and the crypto capital of the world," he said.