WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: trump | administration | ashlii babbitt | jan. 6 | settlement

WashPost: Trump Admin, Babbitt Estate Agree to $5M Settlement

By    |   Monday, 19 May 2025 01:46 PM EDT

President Donald Trump's administration agreed to pay nearly $5 million to Ashli Babbitt's family to settle a lawsuit brought by the estate of the Trump supporter who was fatally shot by police at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, The Washington Post reported Monday.

Babbitt's family sought $30 million when it filed a wrongful death lawsuit in early 2024.

It was reported earlier this month that the Trump administration had reached a "settlement in principle" with Babbitt's family.

Citing two sources, The Post reported the settlement amount, of which about a third will to go to attorneys, who include the conservative group Judicial Watch and Alexandria, Virginia, lawyer Richard Driscoll.

Babbitt, a 35-year-old Air Force veteran, was fatally shot while trying to climb through a broken window into the Speaker's Lobby during the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol. Her death became a rallying cry for Trump supporters and was frequently mentioned by the president while he was campaigning for his second term.

Babbitt's family's alleged that U.S. Capitol Police Lt. Michael Byrd was negligent in killing Babbitt, who was unarmed. It also claimed Babbitt had her hands in the air when she was shot. The officer said he couldn't fully see her hands or what she was carrying in a backpack.

"Ashli posed no threat to the safety of anyone," the lawsuit stated, and did not go to Washington "as part of a group or for any unlawful or nefarious purpose."

Trump told Newsmax on March 25 that he was going to look into the lawsuit filed by the Babitt family as well as the Capitol Hill Police officer who shot and killed her on Jan. 6.

In an interview with "Greg Kelly Reports" at the White House, Trump said he wasn't aware that the Department of Justice, as Kelly asserted, was averse to settling the lawsuit. A judge set a 2026 trial date in the $30 million suit.

Charlie McCarthy

Charlie McCarthy, a writer/editor at Newsmax, has nearly 40 years of experience covering news, sports, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
President Donald Trump's administration agreed to pay nearly $5 million to Ashli Babbitt's family to settle a lawsuit brought by the estate of the Trump supporter who was fatally shot by police at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, The Washington Post reported Monday.
trump, administration, ashlii babbitt, jan. 6, settlement
321
2025-46-19
Monday, 19 May 2025 01:46 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved