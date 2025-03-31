WATCH TV LIVE

caldwell | jan6 | protest | crimes | pardon

Trump Pardons J6 Protester Caldwell

Monday, 31 March 2025 01:40 PM EDT

Retired Navy Lt. Cmdr. Thomas Caldwell has been pardoned by President Donald Trump for his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, protest.

Caldwell was originally charged with conspiracy, obstruction of an official proceeding, destroying government property, and entering a restricted building following the demonstration in Washington.

The AP reported that Caldwell, a 67-year-old Virginian, spent more than 50 days in jail following his arrest after the Capitol protest. In January, he was cleared of the most serious charge and sentenced to time served.

In January, President Trump issued a near blanket pardon for Jan. 6 protesters charged with crimes. Trump's action on behalf of Caldwell is officially labeled an act of clemency.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


