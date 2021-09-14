×
Tags: tropical storm nicholas | power outages | houston

Tropical Storm Nicholas Knocks Out Power to Over 400k Customers in Texas

power lines run across water in galveston
Transmission towers are shown ahead of the Tropical Storm Nicholas on Sept. 13, 2021, in Galveston, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Tuesday, 14 September 2021 06:56 AM

Texas energy company CenterPoint Energy Inc said on Tuesday that about 400,000 homes and businesses in its Houston-area service territory were without power as Tropical Storm Nicholas drenches the city.

That represents about 83% of CenterPoint's power customers in the Houston area.

Other utilities in the state reported minor outages, so far.

Separately, the South Texas nuclear plant, located near the Texas coast about 90 miles south of Houston, continued to operate at full power Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission. 

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


US
