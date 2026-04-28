Iran Cyberattacks Target US Troops as Tensions Escalate

Iran-linked hackers have targeted hundreds of U.S. service members and officials in recent cyberattacks, with one group claiming to have published personal data on more than 2,000 Marines, according to a Wall Street Journal report and U.S. officials.

The Pentagon is investigating the breach, and early indications suggest at least some of the leaked information is authentic, officials said.

The cyber intrusions come as U.S. officials warn of broader Iranian pressure tactics spanning digital operations, diplomacy, and financial warfare.

President Donald Trump and his national security team are skeptical of an Iranian proposal to halt attacks on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for an end to the conflict, according to officials familiar with the discussions.

Officials say the offer is being viewed with deep caution amid continued distrust and ongoing hostilities.

The Treasury Department on Tuesday announced new sanctions targeting dozens of individuals and entities tied to Iran’s shadow banking networks, which Washington says are used to move restricted funds through the global financial system.

The move is part of an ongoing campaign to tighten financial pressure on Tehran alongside military and diplomatic efforts, officials said.

The national average gasoline price has climbed to its highest level since the escalation of the conflict with Iran in late February, according to U.S. energy data, reflecting continued market strain.

Iranian officials also said Tehran is prepared to share aspects of its defense capabilities with members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, a China- and Russia-led security bloc, signaling closer alignment with U.S. adversaries.