Turning Point USA Unveils Super Bowl Alternate Halftime Lineup

Turning Point USA revealed Monday that its Super Bowl alternate halftime show will feature Kid Rock, Lee Brice, Brantley Gilbert, and Gabby Barrett.

The four entertainers will perform in what is billed as the Turning Point USA All-American Halftime Show.

TPUSA posted the announcement on X, with Barrett and Brice co-signing on their Instagram pages.

The American Halftime Show website offers a sign-up link for viewers to opt in to receive updates on the Feb. 8 entertainment.

Taste of Country reported that the alternative program is a response to Bad Bunny's selection as the Super Bowl LX halftime performer.

The Puerto Rico-born artist sings primarily in Spanish and has been publicly critical of President Donald Trump and U.S. immigration enforcement.

Critics argued that the NFL should have chosen a different artist or reconsidered the selection amid backlash.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell rejected that approach. "I'm not sure we've ever selected an artist where we didn't have some blowback or criticism," he said last fall. "It's pretty hard to do when you have literally hundreds of millions of people that are watching."

Details about the alternative show are limited, including whether it will air live or whether all performances will originate from one location.

A typical halftime show runs about 30 minutes, allowing time for one or two songs per performer.

Turning Point USA plans to stream its halftime program on YouTube, including its main channel and the Charlie Kirk Show channel.

The show will also stream on Rumble and on the organization's X account.

There is no indication viewers will need to pay to watch the alternative program.

The official Super Bowl LX halftime show will also be available to watch for free on NBC.

Counterprogramming during the Super Bowl halftime show is not new. Animal Planet has long aired its Puppy Bowl, and the Hallmark Channel has offered the Kitten Bowl in recent years.