Lucas Miles to Newsmax: AmFest Honors Charlie, While Looking Ahead

Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest unfolded this year at the Phoenix Convention Center, with a mix of remembrance and resolve, as organizers and attendees marked the absence of founder Charlie Kirk while emphasizing plans to carry the movement forward, Pastor Lucas Miles said during a live interview on Newsmax from the event.

Pastor Lucas Miles, senior director of TPUSA Faith, said the atmosphere at AmericaFest reflected both mourning and momentum as the conservative youth organization looks toward its next chapter without Charlie Kirk.

Speaking Saturday on "Saturday Report" from Turning Point USA’s annual gathering, Miles described a large and energized crowd in Phoenix, where thousands convened for AmericaFest.

"Yeah, you're absolutely right. It's very electric here. We have 30,000 registrants here in Phoenix. I'm sure there's a bunch more that just came to be around the area. It's been absolutely incredible. And there has been this kind of memorial aspect, but also a lot of excitement for the future. So we're having a great time here in Phoenix."

Miles said the size and makeup of the crowd underscored the organization’s reach and suggested a broader shift within younger conservatives.

"Yeah, it's a 30,000 registrants, all ages, 54% female, actually, which is the first time ever that we've had more women here than men. And tonight's our faith programming. So my team takes over the stage for about three hours tonight. Worship event plus speakers. I'm opening up the night tonight. It's going to be incredible."

The prominence of younger attendees, including teenagers, stood out to Miles as a sign of sustained engagement even after Kirk’s death. Asked why women outnumbered men this year, he credited what he described as an expanding influence tied to Kirk’s family and message.

"Well, look, we've heard of the Erica. We've heard of the Charlie Kirk effect. I think we're seeing the Erica Kirk effect now, too," he said.

"There is I think there's a lot of, you know, big increase right now among Gen Z. We've seen Gen Z men already move more conservative. I think we're seeing a rise in Gen Z women as well that are showing up. And so this is it's just there's so much excitement. Everybody's walking around, they're happy, they're engaged. There is a lot of introspection, a lot of remembrance of Charlie, a lot of celebration."

"I miss him dearly. I've known him since 2020 as a dear friend. It was the honor of my life to be able to serve and work for him. But we're continuing the mission forward with tremendous resolve as we head into 2026."

The upcoming tour is expected to begin at Harvest Church with Pastor Greg Laurie and may feature appearances by Erica Kirk. Organizers say the effort reflects TPUSA’s intent to maintain its cultural and religious mission as it enters a post-Charlie Kirk era.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com