Tourist Stabbed in NYC Was Changing Baby's Diaper

The tourist stabbed Thursday inside the Macy's flagship store in New York City was changing her 10-month-old daughter's diaper in a seventh-floor restroom, ABC7 News reported.

The victim, a 38-year-old mother and employee of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department who was visiting from California, was repeatedly stabbed with a knife by a homeless woman. The incident happened just before 3 p.m.

Authorities say the victim turned around and wrestled the suspect to the ground.

The alleged attacker, Kerri Aherne, 43, from Tewksbury, Massachusetts, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, assault and weapon possession.

The victim had knife wounds to her back and arm and was rushed to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.