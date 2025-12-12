WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: tourist | nyc | stabbing | homeless

Tourist Stabbed in NYC Was Changing Baby's Diaper

By    |   Friday, 12 December 2025 05:05 PM EST

The tourist stabbed Thursday inside the Macy's flagship store in New York City was changing her 10-month-old daughter's diaper in a seventh-floor restroom, ABC7 News reported.

The victim, a 38-year-old mother and employee of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department who was visiting from California, was repeatedly stabbed with a knife by a homeless woman. The incident happened just before 3 p.m.

Authorities say the victim turned around and wrestled the suspect to the ground.

The alleged attacker, Kerri Aherne, 43, from Tewksbury, Massachusetts, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, assault and weapon possession.

The victim had knife wounds to her back and arm and was rushed to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
The tourist stabbed Thursday inside the Macy's flagship store in New York City was changing her 10-month-old daughter's diaper in a seventh-floor restroom, ABC7 News reported.
tourist, nyc, stabbing, homeless
115
2025-05-12
Friday, 12 December 2025 05:05 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved