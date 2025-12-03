John Chell to Newsmax: Mandatory Jail Time Needed for Assaults on Officers

Assaults on law enforcement must carry mandatory jail time, as rising street disorder demands stronger consequences for those who attack police and federal agents, retired NYPD Chief John Chell told Newsmax on Wednesday.

"This is real simple for me," Chell told Newsmax TV's "Newsline."

"You place your hand on a law enforcement officer, whether it be federal or local, intentionally trying to assault them, it should be mandatory jail time, end of story, full stop.

"Put someone behind bars for six months to a year, and it will stop rather quickly," he added.

His comments come as lawmakers weigh steps to toughen penalties for assaults on federal officers and amid debate over how New York City should handle immigration enforcement.

Chell said the city has seen a rise in attacks on police, citing what he described as an increase in assaults after bail reforms took effect.

He pointed to recent protests where officers were pelted with items, arguing that accountability needs to be immediate and certain to deter repeat offenses.

Chell criticized New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani's appointment of Alex Vitale, a New York City college professor who wrote about ending policing, to work on community safety issues.

Vitale's statements portraying police as "violence workers" reflect a mindset that is unfit for a role tied to public safety decisions, said Chell.

"This man is dangerous," Chell said. "He should not be anywhere near the public safety apparatus of the upcoming mayor and should be removed immediately."

He warned that ideas like that, if elevated inside city government, could undermine protection for residents and officers alike.

