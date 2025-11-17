Shaffer, Sadler to Newsmax: US-Venezuela Standoff Hinges on Maduro

London Center for Policy Research President Tony Shaffer and Heritage Foundation Senior Research Fellow Brent Sadler said Monday that the next steps in the escalating U.S.-Venezuela standoff rest squarely with Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

President Donald Trump on Sunday said the U.S. may have "some discussions" with Maduro's government amid America's military strikes against suspected drug-smuggling vessels.

Appearing on Newsmax's "Wake Up America Early," both Shaffer and Sadler warned that Washington is fully prepared to act militarily but suggested a narrowing chance for diplomacy remains to avert strikes.

Shaffer said what the U.S. decides to do next ultimately hinges on Maduro.

"President Trump has framed this about Maduro, and that's what it's about, so, at this point, I think it's really up to Maduro what happens next," he said.

The retired Army lieutenant colonel added that U.S. military options are no longer theoretical.

"Can we do strikes, are strikes approved? Yes, from my sources, we're prepared to strike," Shaffer said. "The question becomes if we actually do that or not."

According to Shaffer, the positioning of the USS Gerald Ford aircraft carrier off Venezuela's coast is meant to send a clear signal about the Trump administration's willingness to use force — with one caveat.

"This will not be an invasion," he said. "We're not actually going to do a Panama-style invasion, like when we went after [Panamanian dictator Manuel] Noriega. So that's not happening, but we have significant military force."

The carrier's high visibility underscores Washington's intent, Shaffer noted.

"The USS Gerald Ford is quite the sight up next to all these cruise ships down there in the Caribbean," he said.

Shaffer emphasized that America has already delivered a decisive message by deploying the carrier strike group to the region.

"There's no doubt that we've done a show of force," he said. "I think that show of force is real. We will do action, but I think the decision now of what happens next is with President Maduro."

Sadler agreed that time is running out for the Venezuelan leader to determine a course of action.

"I think Maduro has a certain amount of limited time to make some decisions," he said.

He argued that diplomacy remains possible but only because Washington has demonstrated readiness for a range of military outcomes.

"Certainly, the military's flexing in the region, then the preparation for a whole host of options for the president have actually enabled this new opening in diplomacy," Sadler said.

He said Maduro could still choose an exit that avoids conflict.

"It's not too late for him to make a deal that gets him out of the country and perhaps a better government, one which we can live with in the United States and that better serves the Venezuelan people," he said.

But the Heritage fellow warned that the Venezuelan leader's options are dwindling quickly.

"Make no mistake, there are very few options left for Maduro to take," Sadler said.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com