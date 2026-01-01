Tuberville Slams Mamdani's Quran Oath

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's use of the Quran at his swearing-in showed the "enemy is inside the gates," according to Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala.

Tuberville ignited a fresh political firestorm Wednesday morning after posting the warning on X, alongside a screenshot of a New York Times report detailing Mamdani's decision to place his hand on Islam's sacred text while taking the oath of office.

The senator's message quickly spread across social media, reflecting growing concern over the direction of America's largest city under its incoming leader.

Tuberville slammed Mamdani's historic choice to use the Quran, calling it a sign that the nation's "enemy" has penetrated institutions once grounded in traditional American values.

The comments came as Mamdani prepared to become New York City's first Muslim mayor — an event celebrated by progressive activists and major media outlets, but viewed with suspicion by many conservatives already alarmed by his far-left platform.

Shortly after midnight on Thursday, New York Attorney General Letitia James administered the oath of office to Mamdani.

The Times reported that Mamdani planned to use multiple Qurans for his private and public ceremonies, including one that belonged to his grandfather and another once owned by renowned Black historian Arturo Schomburg, lent by the New York Public Library.

Supporters said the moment reflects the city's diversity and a "turning point" for Muslim representation in civic life.

Critics, however, argued the symbolism underscores how radically New York politics has shifted away from America's Judeo-Christian roots.

While elected officials are not legally required to swear an oath on any religious text, the vast majority of American leaders traditionally use a Bible.

Conservatives say the issue is not about private faith but public signaling, especially when coupled with Mamdani's promises of aggressive government intervention in the economy.

Mamdani has already drawn backlash from Democrats and Republicans over proposals such as citywide rent freezes, free child care, and free public transportation.

Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., warned on Fox Business that such policies mirror socialism and have "never worked anywhere," noting that millions fled communist regimes seeking economic freedom in the United States.

International critics also weighed in.

Dutch populist leader Geert Wilders posted that Mamdani's oath should be considered invalid, warning the U.S. is "not Islamic" and urging Americans to "wake up," The Hill reported.

Despite the uproar, Mamdani appeared unmoved.

In an X post ahead of the swearing-in, he thanked supporters for backing what he called a "fight for working people."

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who will swear in Mamdani again at a public inauguration on Thursday afternoon, praised him for challenging both parties' establishments.

Tuberville's warning, though, is about more than a ceremonial book — it's about whether New York City is becoming a national symbol of cultural and political transformation that could spread well beyond its borders.