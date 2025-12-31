Mamdani Reverses Position on Control of NYC Schools

New York mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani said Wednesday that he will no longer pursue ending mayoral control of New York City's public school system, reversing a position he had repeatedly taken during his campaign.

The New York Times reported that Mamdani said he now supports maintaining mayoral control, while pledging to change how the authority is exercised.

He said that although he disagreed with how outgoing Mayor Eric Adams used that power, he believes the mayor must remain directly accountable for public school outcomes.

The New York State Legislature must periodically renew mayoral control, and Mamdani said he will ask lawmakers this year to extend his authority over the school system.

During the campaign, Mamdani argued that mayoral control limited input from teachers, parents, and students, and he continued to voice opposition to the system during the final mayoral debates.

His shift marks one of his first major policy reversals before taking office.

"Though I held concerns about mayoral control, I also know that New Yorkers need to know where the buck stops: with me," Mamdani said. "My approach to mayoral control will ensure that community involvement is not ceremonial or procedural, but tangible and actionable."

The announcement came as Mamdani named Kamar Samuels as schools chancellor.

Samuels most recently served as a superintendent in Upper Manhattan and will assume responsibility for overseeing the nation's largest school system, which includes more than 1,500 schools and a $40 billion operating budget. Samuels will begin the role Thursday.

New York City's mayoral control system has been in place since 2002, when Mayor Michael Bloomberg secured authority over the school system.

Supporters say the model allows for faster systemwide changes and clear accountability, while critics argue it limits public input.

Crystal McQueen-Taylor of StudentsFirstNY said Mamdani's decision provides "clear leadership and direct responsibility for results."

Others criticized the reversal. Leonie Haimson of Class Size Matters said Mamdani's move was "very troubling," arguing that past mayors have promised community input but failed to deliver.

The city's education system faces ongoing challenges, including chronic absenteeism, student homelessness, and efforts to overhaul reading instruction.