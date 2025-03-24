WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: tom homan | border czar | venezuela | judge | migrants

Border Czar Homan: We're Going to Keep Targeting Worst of the Worst

By    |   Monday, 24 March 2025 11:22 AM EDT

Tom Homan, the border czar for President Donald Trump, said in an interview Sunday that they will not defy court orders issued over challenges to the administration's invoking of the Alien Enemies Act to justify deporting undocumented migrants.

Venezuelan migrants were deported to El Salvador after Judge James Boasberg ordered the flights to turn around, saying the Alien Enemies Act did not apply to their case.

Homan said on ABC's "This Week" that a judge's order will not stop them from arresting people they believe to be public safety and national security threats, though he stressed they will abide by all court orders.

"We're going to continue to deport them from the United States," Homan said. "I don't care what that judges think. We're going to keep targeting the worst of the worst, which we've been doing since day one, and deporting them from the United States through the various laws on the book. 

"We're not making this up. The Alien Enemies Act was actually a federal law, it's a statute, enacted by Congress and signed by a president. Now that's our litigation."

Homan also told "This Week" that those deported were members of Tren de Aragua, a Venezuelan gang labeled a terrorist organization by the Trump administration, though some family members have disputed that, ABC News reported.

"That plane was full of people designated as terrorists," Homan said. "Every Venezuelan migrant on that flight was a TDA member based on numerous criminal investigations, on intelligence reports, and a lot of work by ICE officers."

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Tom Homan, the border czar for President Donald Trump, said in an interview Sunday that they will not defy court orders issued over challenges to the administration's invoking of the Alien Enemies Act...
tom homan, border czar, venezuela, judge, migrants
257
2025-22-24
Monday, 24 March 2025 11:22 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved