Sen. Tom Cotton Endorses Trump: US 'Gone to Hell' Under Biden

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., on Wednesday endorsed former President Donald Trump in the 2024 race for the White House and added that the country "has gone to hell" under President Joe Biden.

Trump currently is the clear front-runner in the Republican presidential primary.

"When Donald Trump was president, America was safe, strong, and prosperous," Cotton posted on X. "The economy was booming, working-class wages were growing, our border was secure, and our enemies feared us.

"With Joe Biden as president, everything has gone to hell: families can't afford groceries, our border is wide open to a full-blown invasion, and our enemies are starting wars everywhere."

Cotton and the former president worked together on immigration policy during the Trump administration. One example was the RAISE Act, which never advanced in the Senate but aimed to implement a merit-based immigration system and decrease the number of green cards issued annually, BNN reported.

"I endorse President Trump and I look forward to working with him to win back the White House and the Senate so we can help hardworking Arkansans suffering from Joe Biden's disastrous policies," Cotton said in his post. "It's time to get our country back on track."

Earlier Wednesday, House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., endorsed Trump.

Emmer's support means Trump has received the backing of the top four House Republicans going into the Jan. 15 Iowa caucus.