×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: tiktok | tom cotton | joe biden | campaign | china | 24

Cotton: Biden Campaign Use of TikTok Would Be 'Desperate'

By    |   Sunday, 19 November 2023 02:55 PM EST

The campaign for President Joe Biden, who is turning 81 on Monday, is so "desperate" to stem the hemorrhaging of young-voter support it is weighing using TikTok, a "Chinese propaganda app," Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., warned Sunday.

"The campaign is desperate to do anything, even use a Chinese propaganda app to try to offset Joe Biden's decline in the polls," Cotton told Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures.

"Joe Biden's campaign shouldn't do it, and President Biden should sign a total ban of TikTok into law next month."

Cotton noted using a banned app to try to win reelection is a bad look.

"It's not just that governors have banned it, Joe Biden has banned it," Cotton said. "We passed legislation last year that banned TikTok on U.S. government devices.

"Yet, Joe Biden's campaign is now thinking, apparently, about going on to TikTok. So just think about that. You have all of these senior aides at the White House who carry two phones, one government phone — on which they can't download TikTok — and one personal campaign phone on which they'll be obsessively checking TikTok to look at Joe Biden's campaign account."

TikTok has had a problematic past in using its influence with American youths to spin political narratives — including TikTok "Stans" attacking former President Donald Trump's campaign by reserving spots at his first COVID-19 rally just to not show up — and spread Chinese propaganda.

"What you're seeing with TikTok over the last few days makes it clear that TikTok is not just going to be used to promote communist China but to undermine the United States and our friends at every turn," Cotton added. "It's going to happen in Israel but it's also happening in what's going on at home here as well." 

Eric Mack | editorial.mack@newsmax.com

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The campaign for President Joe Biden, who is turning 81 on Monday, is so "desperate" to stem the hemorrhaging of young-voter support it is weighing using TikTok, a "Chinese propaganda app," Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., warned Sunday.
tiktok, tom cotton, joe biden, campaign, china, 24
292
2023-55-19
Sunday, 19 November 2023 02:55 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved