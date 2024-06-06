WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: tj maxx | shoplifting | body | cameras

TJ Maxx Employees Wearing Body Cameras to Stop Shoplifters

By    |   Thursday, 06 June 2024 11:53 AM EDT

Shoplifting at TJ Maxx has gotten so bad, security workers at some stores are wearing body cameras like police wear.

TJ Maxx said it made the move last year to stop shoplifting, executives said on an earnings call last month.

"It's almost like a de-escalation where people are less likely to do something when they're being videotaped," John Klinger, chief financial officer of TJ Maxx’s parent company said on the call.

According to a survey conducted by the National Retail Federation, more than a third of retailers were researching body-worn cameras, while 11% said they have tested the technology.

A spokesperson for TJ Maxx told CBS News the body cameras are only worn by employees who have gone through training.

"Video footage is only shared upon request by law enforcement or in response to a subpoena," the spokesperson said. "We hope that these body cameras will help us de-escalate incidents, deter crime and demonstrate to our associates and customers that we take safety in our stores seriously."

Retailers lost $112 billion due to shrinkage, which includes theft in 2022, representing 1.6% of total retail sales and increase from $94 billion in losses from 2021, according to the National Retail Federation.

Supermarkets like Giant Food have banned large bags to prevent theft, while Target was forced to close nine stores due to theft.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Shoplifting at TJ Maxx has gotten so bad, security workers at some stores are wearing body cameras like police wear at some stores.
tj maxx, shoplifting, body, cameras
222
2024-53-06
Thursday, 06 June 2024 11:53 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved