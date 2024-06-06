TJ Maxx Employees Wearing Body Cameras to Stop Shoplifters

Shoplifting at TJ Maxx has gotten so bad, security workers at some stores are wearing body cameras like police wear.

TJ Maxx said it made the move last year to stop shoplifting, executives said on an earnings call last month.

"It's almost like a de-escalation where people are less likely to do something when they're being videotaped," John Klinger, chief financial officer of TJ Maxx’s parent company said on the call.

According to a survey conducted by the National Retail Federation, more than a third of retailers were researching body-worn cameras, while 11% said they have tested the technology.

A spokesperson for TJ Maxx told CBS News the body cameras are only worn by employees who have gone through training.

"Video footage is only shared upon request by law enforcement or in response to a subpoena," the spokesperson said. "We hope that these body cameras will help us de-escalate incidents, deter crime and demonstrate to our associates and customers that we take safety in our stores seriously."

Retailers lost $112 billion due to shrinkage, which includes theft in 2022, representing 1.6% of total retail sales and increase from $94 billion in losses from 2021, according to the National Retail Federation.

Supermarkets like Giant Food have banned large bags to prevent theft, while Target was forced to close nine stores due to theft.