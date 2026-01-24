WATCH TV LIVE

'Get ICE Out Now': Minnesota Senators React to Fatal Shooting

By    |   Saturday, 24 January 2026 12:30 PM EST

Minnesota's two Democratic U.S. senators sharply criticized federal immigration enforcement in response to a fatal shooting by federal officers in Minneapolis on Saturday, the latest in a series of high-profile confrontations that have heightened tensions in the city.

"Another catastrophic shooting in Minneapolis by federal agents. We are gathering more information, but ICE must leave now so MPD can secure the scene and do their jobs," Sen. Tina Smith posted on X following the incident.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar wrote on X that she was seeking additional details and reiterated her call for a federal withdrawal. "There has been another shooting involving federal agents in Minneapolis and I am working to get more information. I will update as soon as possible. To the Trump administration and the Republicans in Congress who have stood silent: Get ICE out of our state NOW," she said.

Authorities say the man shot Saturday was armed, though details of the confrontation are still emerging.

The latest shooting is the third such incident in Minneapolis in recent weeks involving Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) or other federal agents. On Jan. 7, an ICE officer fatally shot Renee Good, a Minneapolis woman, triggering widespread protests and political backlash.

A week later, a federal agent shot a man in the leg during an encounter in north Minneapolis.

Smith and Klobuchar's comments reflect growing frustration among local and state officials over the Trump administration's aggressive immigration enforcement operation in Minnesota, which has drawn daily protests and calls for ICE and other federal agents to leave the state.

James Morley III

