Fmr Minn. Gov. to Newsmax: Minnesota Standoff With Trump Is 'Dysfunctional'

Former Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty said on Newsmax on Saturday that federal and state leaders need to "climb down a rung or two" and find compromise as protests over Immigration and Customs Enforcement intensify in Minnesota, arguing that "other cities have made accommodations with the president" while his state is "dysfunctional at the moment."

"The protesters are a mix of people," Pawlenty said Saturday on "Wake Up America Weekend." He said some "don't want ICE at all," while others "sincerely believe ICE has used excessive tactics" and are protesting from that standpoint.

Pawlenty said he sees a breakdown in basic intergovernmental communication at the top. "What would normally happen in these circumstances is they'd find some compromise," he said, but "the tensions between Governor [Tim] Walz and President [Donald] Trump are so escalated that they don't even speak to each other."

"Other cities have made accommodations with the president, have found compromise, have worked this out," Pawlenty said. "But unfortunately, in my state, it's dysfunctional at the moment."

The comments followed a protest that interrupted a Sunday church service in St. Paul, Minnesota, prompting federal scrutiny.

The Justice Department said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon's Civil Rights Division was investigating what it described as potential federal civil rights violations tied to protesters "desecrating a house of worship and interfering with Christian worshippers," according to PBS NewsHour reporting on Dhillon's announcement.

Attorney General Pam Bondi posted on X that "Attacks against law enforcement and the intimidation of Christians are being met with the full force of federal law."

Bondi also announced arrests connected to the church protest, naming Nekima Levy Armstrong, Chauntyll Louisa Allen and William Kelly.

Separately, a federal magistrate judge rejected a criminal complaint sought against journalist Don Lemon in connection with the incident.

Pawlenty, citing what he called illegal conduct, said, "When you burst into a church and storm a church service under the guise of protest that violates federal law," adding, "it's an example of the protesters going way, way out of bounds."

"And this is something I think most Americans could agree on," he said.

"You don't get to break things, you know, burst into churches. You don't get to hurt law enforcement officers. Yes, peacefully protest. If you want to stay at a distance, don't obstruct law enforcement, but you don't get to hurt people, break things, disrupt religious services and otherwise cause other people disruption."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com