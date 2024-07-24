Rep. Tim Burchett Regrets Harris 'DEI Hire' Quip, 'But It Was the Truth'

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., he regretted saying Vice President Kamala Harris was a "diversity, equity and inclusion" hire even if it is "the truth."

"Do I wish I'd said it? No, but it was the truth," Burchett told "The Laura Coates Show" on SiriusXM.

Burchett created a firestorm when he attacked Harris as a DEI candidate after President Joe Biden dropped out and Harris announced her candidacy, quickly becoming the presumptive Democrat nominee. Harris is of Black and South Asian descent.

"The incompetency level is at an all-time high in Washington," Burchett wrote on social media. "The media propped up this president, lied to the American people for three years, and then dumped him for our DEI vice president."

DEI initiatives aim to promote inclusion of women, minorities, and other marginalized groups.

On "Meet the Press Now," former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. said those comments were "stupid."

"Two attacks I've heard Republicans give that are totally stupid and dumb to do is the DEI attack, OK?" McCarthy said. "The other attack that I would not do is saying that the president has to resign.

"That would be an advantage for Kamala. This DEI, that seems like a petty" he continued, "look, I disagree with DEI, but she is the vice president of the United States, she is the former U.S. Senator. These congressmen that are saying it, they're wrong in their own instance."

Burchett was one of eight Republicans to vote for removing McCarthy as speaker of the House. Burchett later accused McCarthy of elbowing him in the kidneys.

McCarthy's remarks come after House Republican leaders told lawmakers to stop making comments about Harris' race and gender and to focus on her policies, Politico reported.

Burchett said residents in the Tennessee 2nd Congressional District, which he represents, supported his comments.

"When folks are explained that this was in fact a statement that the president had made, and that it was one of his criteria for putting her on the ballot with him, then folks understand it," Burchett said.

"The activists," he added, "they're going to say something filthy to the young staff members. It's easy to hide behind a keyboard or a telephone, but they're not saying it in person."