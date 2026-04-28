Federal Agents Execute Dozens of Warrants in Minnesota Fraud Probe

Federal law enforcement agencies executed a sweeping series of raids across Minnesota on Tuesday morning as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged welfare fraud, authorities said, NBC News reported.

The FBI, working alongside federal, state and local partners, carried out at least 22 court-authorized search warrants tied to the probe, according to Justice Department officials.

"Today the FBI with federal, state and local law enforcement is involved in court-authorized law enforcement activity as part of an ongoing fraud investigation," a Justice Department spokesperson said.

Officials emphasized that the operation is not related to immigration enforcement, distinguishing it from previous federal actions in the state.

The warrants were executed at multiple locations across the Twin Cities area, including businesses and service providers suspected of involvement in fraud connected to government programs.

Investigators have not yet disclosed the full scope of the alleged schemes or how many sites were targeted.

At least one search appeared to take place at the Somali Senior Center and Adult Day Services facility, where federal agents were seen entering and exiting the building Tuesday morning.

The enforcement action comes amid heightened scrutiny of fraud in Minnesota tied to pandemic-era relief programs and social services, including child care and Medicaid-related funding streams.

Federal authorities have previously brought charges in several large-scale cases involving millions of dollars in alleged misuse of taxpayer funds in the state, which is run by Democrats.

CNN reported that allegations of fraudulent use of federal funding by Somali businesses have been the subject of both a federal investigation and a congressional hearing last month. In response to the scandal, Gov. Tim Walz dropped his reelection campaign.

Republican lawmakers quickly praised the operation on Tuesday. Rep. Tom Emmer, the House majority whip, thanked the Justice Department and the Department of Homeland Security for what he described as decisive action, NBC News reported.

"President Trump and his administration have made it crystal clear — our country will not tolerate waste, fraud, and abuse, and we are not going to allow people to take advantage of Americans' generosity," Emmer said in a statement. "Minnesotans and U.S. taxpayers across the nation are grateful."