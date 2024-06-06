Fmr NASCAR Driver Tighe Scott, Son Charged in Jan. 6 Melee

Retired NASCAR driver Tighe Scott, his son, and two other Pennsylvania men are reportedly facing felony charges stemming from clashes with cops during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Scott, 75, of Pen Argyl, and three Saylorsburg residents — Jarret Scott, 48; Scott Slater, 56, and his son Scott Alex Slater Jr., 26 — were arrested Wednesday by the FBI, The Morning Call reported.

Court records did not list attorneys for any of the men, and prosecutors said Thursday they did not know if any of the men had lawyers, the Daily Mail reported.

Tipsters helped identify the men after authorities posted photos and videos of the riot online, including one who recognized Tighe Scott from his racing days, The Morning Call reported. The four men were on restricted grounds of the Capitol during the riot when they pushed back on police trying to hold the line of protesters.

In a statement of facts, Slater allegedly yelled "f*** you motherf*****" before throwing a flagpole and an "area closed" sign toward a line of police officers.

It also states all four allegedly "resisted and confronted the police line," with both Scotts pushing into officers' shields while the younger Scott wielded a golf club.

Tighe Scott allegedly struck police riot shields and tried to rip one out of an officer's hands while the Slaters — both holding golf clubs — pushed back against police shields, according to the statement.

When an officer pushed Tighe Scott away, he stumbled backward into his son, who then began screaming profanities at officers, according to the statement of facts. Scott Slater Jr. allegedly threw a flagpole and an "Area Closed" sign at officers.

Tighe Scott and Jarret Scott were both charged with two felonies — obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers —and five misdemeanor counts, the statement of facts showed.

Scott Slater Jr. faces three felony counts: obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder; assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers; and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers with a deadly or dangerous weapon.

The elder Slater faces a felony charge of obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder; both Slaters face several misdemeanor counts.