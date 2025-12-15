WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: texas | smart tv | ken paxton | illegal surveillance | china | hisense

Texas Charges TV Makers With Consumer Surveillance

By    |   Monday, 15 December 2025 04:35 PM EST

"When families buy a television, they don't expect it to spy on them. They don't expect their viewing habits packaged and auctioned to advertisers."

That allegation, taken directly from Texas' lawsuit against Hisense, sits at the center of Attorney General Ken Paxton's legal action against five major television manufacturers accused of secretly monitoring consumers inside their homes.

Paxton has sued Sony, Samsung, LG, Hisense, and TCL Technology Group Corporation, alleging the companies unlawfully collected and sold consumer viewing data from Texans through Automated Content Recognition technology, known as ACR.

According to the lawsuits, ACR software can capture images and audio from a television screen every fraction of a second, identify what content is being watched across streaming services, cable, and connected devices, and transmit that information back to the manufacturer.

State attorneys allege the data is then used to build detailed consumer profiles prior to being sold for targeted advertising and related commercial purposes.

The Hisense lawsuit, filed in Comal County, Texas, is presented as a detailed example of the conduct Paxton's office says is occurring across the smart television industry.

In the petition, Texas alleges consumers never agreed to what it calls "Hisense Watchware," arguing that ACR tracking was enabled by default and disclosed only through dense legal language that few consumers would read or understand.

The filing states that Hisense's claimed consent was "meaningless," describing disclosures as hidden, vague, and misleading.

According to the lawsuit, Hisense collected far more data than necessary to make the television function, stripping consumers of real choice and keeping them unaware of what was happening inside their own homes.

The state argues those practices violate the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act, which is intended to prevent deceptive and unfair business conduct.

"Hisense chose data extraction and advertising dollars over honesty and respect for consumer privacy," the petition stated, calling the conduct illegal.

The lawsuit also warned that tens of thousands of Texans could activate new Hisense televisions over the Christmas holiday season that immediately begin ACR monitoring without their knowledge or consent.

In announcing the lawsuits, Paxton said companies have no right to secretly record activity inside consumers' homes and that Texas will enforce privacy protections for its residents.

The attorney general's office also cited concerns about Chinese national security laws that require companies based in China to provide data to the government upon request, increasing the risk when U.S. consumer data is collected by firms with Chinese ties.

The lawsuits seek civil penalties, injunctive relief, and court orders requiring companies to stop the alleged practices and clearly disclose their data collection methods.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
"When families buy a television, they don't expect it to spy on them."
texas, smart tv, ken paxton, illegal surveillance, china, hisense
432
2025-35-15
Monday, 15 December 2025 04:35 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved