Your Car Is Spying on You — And You Probably Agreed to It

For years, Americans have been warned about smartphones tracking their every move. But few realize that their cars are now doing the same thing, often more aggressively, and with fewer legal safeguards.

Modern vehicles are rolling computers. They log your routes, your speed, your phone contacts, even your voice commands. Automakers call it “connected convenience.” Privacy experts call it something else: surveillance on wheels.

The Hidden Trade in Driver Data

Today’s vehicles collect vast amounts of data from dozens of onboard sensors. Some of it makes sense — like GPS data for navigation or tire pressure monitoring for safety. But other data, including precise location history, in-car microphone recordings, and driver behavior, may be stored and transmitted to manufacturers or third-party data brokers. This was all approved through the Biden Infrastructure Bill in 2021. The same one that added in the Kill Switch which is still in play.

This isn’t speculation. It’s documented. Websites like Privacy4Cars.com and VehiclePrivacyReport.com allow you to look up your vehicle and see exactly what kinds of data it collects and shares. The results are eye-opening.

Privacy4Cars helps consumers wipe personal data (contacts, call logs, location history, garage codes, etc.) from infotainment systems when selling or servicing a car.

Vehicle Privacy Report rates automakers on how transparently they handle driver data, and whether your vehicle might be sharing information without your knowledge.

Why Is This Legal?

The Supreme Court drew a line, but only for government. In United States v. Jones (2012), the Supreme Court ruled that attaching a GPS tracker to a vehicle and monitoring its movements constitutes a search under the Fourth Amendment. In other words, law enforcement must get a warrant before tracking your car.

But here’s the catch: that ruling only applies to government surveillance, not to corporate data collection. Private companies, including automakers, insurers, and app developers, aren’t bound by the same constitutional limits.

So while the police need a warrant, your car’s manufacturer doesn’t. Once you accept those “terms and conditions” at the dealership or on the dashboard screen, you’ve likely consented to data collection.

The Myth of the ‘Opt Out’

Many drivers assume that turning off “location services” or clicking “opt out” means they’re in the clear. Unfortunately, that’s not always true.

Independent researchers and investigative journalists have found that some connected vehicles continue transmitting limited telemetry, for diagnostics, safety updates, or “system performance,” even when privacy settings are disabled.

Because automakers control the software, there’s no public way to confirm what’s still being sent in the background. You’re essentially trusting the manufacturer’s promise, and history shows that’s not always wise.

How Automakers Monetize Driver Data

Here’s what’s often left out of the glossy sales brochures: automakers make money from your data.

The modern car industry has quietly built a parallel business model, turning the information your vehicle collects into a marketable product. This data can include:

Driving behavior: Speeding, braking, and acceleration patterns.

Speeding, braking, and acceleration patterns. Location history: Frequent destinations, commute times, and travel routes.

Frequent destinations, commute times, and travel routes. Infotainment activity: Calls made, voice commands, and connected phone contacts.

Calls made, voice commands, and connected phone contacts. Vehicle diagnostics: How often you drive, how far, and how the car is performing.

Automakers package this information, usually in “anonymized” form, and sell or share it with insurance companies, advertisers, analytics firms, and third-party data brokers.

For instance, some car brands have partnered with insurance providers to offer “usage-based” policies, using telematics data to determine rates. But many drivers never realize that their vehicle’s data feed is being used to calculate premiums.

Data brokers can combine your driving patterns with other datasets, like credit or purchasing behavior, to build detailed profiles for targeted advertising. Automakers also use aggregated data for predictive maintenance programs, which sound helpful but also allow them to track when you might be ready to buy or service a vehicle.

According to a 2023 Mozilla Foundation study titled Privacy Not Included, 25 of 25 major car brands reviewed failed basic privacy tests, with some openly admitting they can share data with law enforcement or marketing partners without additional consent.

Real Examples of Data Misuse

While most automakers claim they only share “anonymous” data, several cases show how this system can go wrong:

Nissan and Toyota faced criticism when connected vehicle data was used by insurers to increase rates based on driving habits. Many drivers didn’t realize their “connected services” agreement allowed this sharing.

In 2021, Kia and Hyundai came under scrutiny after owners discovered that vehicle apps retained sensitive location and usage data even after accounts were deleted.

Tesla has faced multiple allegations from employees who reportedly shared internal vehicle camera footage among themselves, raising serious privacy concerns.

A 2022 investigation found that GM’s OnStar Smart Driver program shared detailed driving data with LexisNexis and Verisk, two major data analytics firms that supply records to insurance companies. Some drivers learned about it only after their insurance rates mysteriously spiked.

Location data leaks have also been reported through vehicle infotainment systems that store past navigation destinations, leaving personal information exposed when cars are resold.

In every one of these examples, the pattern is the same: drivers are rarely aware that their behavior is being tracked and monetized, even when the car is sitting in their driveway.

What You Can Do Right Now

You can’t easily stop a connected car from collecting data entirely, but you can take practical steps to minimize it:

Check your car’s privacy rating. Visit VehiclePrivacyReport.com and enter your VIN or make and model. You’ll see what data categories your car collects and who it’s shared with. Delete your data before selling or servicing your car. Use Privacy4Cars.com to find guides for your vehicle. Many infotainment systems store your phone contacts, call history, or even garage codes. Turn off connected services. Disable “remote access,” “driver behavior monitoring,” or “connected diagnostics” in your infotainment settings. Avoid linking personal accounts. Don’t connect your Google, Apple, or other accounts to your vehicle unless you absolutely need to. Use offline maps. Download directions to your device instead of relying on always-on navigation systems.

The bigger issue isn’t just convenience versus privacy, it’s control. Americans should have the right to decide who sees their data and how it’s used. Automakers argue that connected features make driving safer and smarter, and in many ways they do. But those benefits come at the cost of transparency.

If consumers don’t start asking tough questions, and regulators don’t demand accountability, we risk normalizing a future where your car quietly reports your every move.

The good news is that tools like Privacy4Cars and Vehicle Privacy Report are empowering drivers to fight back with information. By understanding how your car collects data and taking steps to manage it, you can reclaim a bit of privacy in an increasingly connected world.

The next time you buy a vehicle, remember this: horsepower and fuel economy aren’t the only specs that matter. Data privacy is now a performance metric, too.

Because when your car knows everywhere you go, and who you go there with, it’s not just a vehicle anymore. It’s a witness.

