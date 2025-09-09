Texas Bans Sharia Law After Frederick Khan Sparks Outrage

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced a ban on Sharia law in the state following viral videos of a Houston-area Sunni Islamist confronting Muslim-owned stores over the sale of pork, alcohol and lottery tickets, the Daily Mail reported.

Abbott said Tuesday that he had signed laws to block the practice and warned that any attempts to enforce Sharia compliance in Texas should be reported to law enforcement.

"I signed laws that BAN Sharia Law and Sharia Compounds in Texas. No business and no individual should fear fools like this," Abbott said on X on Monday.

The announcement came after Imam F. Qasim ibn Ali Khan of Masjid At-Tawhid, also known as Frederick Qasim Khan, was recorded accusing a Muslim-owned store of selling "haram" products forbidden under Islamic law. The footage, widely shared on social media, showed Khan warning that businesses defying his directives would face boycotts and protests.

"We're kicking off a national protest and demonstration campaign against all Muslim businesses that have haram in their stores," Khan said in one video. "They have until the end of the month to change their inventory – or move to a different neighborhood."

Abbott's office released a statement underscoring the state's position. "In Texas, we believe in equal rights under the law for all men, women, & children. Any legal system that flouts human rights is BANNED in the state of Texas," it read.

The governor did not cite a specific measure in his remarks, though he signed legislation in 2017 barring Texas judges from applying foreign laws, including Islamic law, in court proceedings.

Despite his campaign, no evidence suggests Khan has violated any laws. Peaceful protest outside businesses is constitutionally protected, and no violent threats were reported. Khan himself described his initiative as religious outreach, or da'wah.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations sharply criticized Abbott's announcement, calling it "fearmongering."

"When Texas Muslims pray to God five times a day, donate (to) charity, fast in Ramadan, or speak up against injustice, among many other practices, they are observing Sharia," CAIR said. The group also argued it is inaccurate to claim Sharia is banned in Texas, noting the term broadly means "the way to water."

Masjid At-Tawhid, where Khan preaches, is affiliated with the Nation of Islam, a group viewed as extreme by many Muslims in the United States. Khan's TikTok account, which has about 17,000 followers, has amplified his campaign and fueled heated debate across Texas.

Abbott, however, reiterated his stance, urging Texans to resist pressure campaigns that seek to impose religious codes on businesses. "If this person, or ANYONE, attempts to impose Sharia compliance, report it to local law enforcement or the Texas Dept. of Public Safety," he said.

Khan framed his protests as the start of a broader movement aimed at enforcing Islamic standards on Muslim-owned businesses nationwide. "This is the beginning of the campaign. We're serving notice to America and the world that enough is enough," he declared.

Since 2010, 201 anti-Sharia law bills have been proposed in 43 states. In 2017, 14 states introduced such bills, with Texas and Arkansas passing them.