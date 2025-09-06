Texas Hemp Industry Avoids THC Product Ban for Now

Texas lawmakers closed their second special session this week without enacting new restrictions on hemp-derived THC products, leaving the industry relieved but still uncertain about its future.

On Wednesday, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick reiterated his push for a statewide ban. But the state Senate adjourned without advancing new measures, the Texas Tribune reported.

For many retailers, the announcement that the Legislature had acted provided temporary relief after months of uncertainty. At shops like Austin Vape & Smoke, managers had been closely monitoring the Legislature and urging customers to voice opposition to stricter regulations.

The $8 billion Texas hemp industry has spent most of 2025 confronting proposals that could have outlawed or significantly reduced sales of products such as THC-enhanced gummies, drinks, and flower buds.

Gov. Greg Abbott vetoed a full ban in June, signaling support instead for tighter controls such as age restrictions. Trade groups, including the Texas Hemp Business Council, say they remain open to compromise on measures like setting 21 as the minimum purchase age.

Lawmakers passed a ban on flavored vape devices, which includes THC vapes, but they did not approve an age limit for hemp-derived products. That responsibility currently falls on retailers, many of whom already restrict entry to customers 21 and older.

Still, the ban on THC vapes is expected to hurt retailers financially, with some estimating the products made up about 20% of monthly sales. At the same time, licensed medical marijuana dispensaries will now be able to sell vapes, adding new competition.

Medical marijuana businesses also expressed frustration, saying the lack of consistent rules leaves the two industries on uneven footing. The state's medical marijuana program, launched in 2015 and gradually expanded, remains tightly regulated and limited to patients with specific conditions.

Advocates say the debate is far from over. Patrick has promised to continue pressing for a ban, while reform groups view the ongoing discussions as evidence that cannabis legalization in Texas is gaining traction.

For now, hemp products remain legal — but the industry is bracing for more legislative battles ahead.