Texas Gov. Abbott Tells White House to Let Texas Produce Our Oil

After the White House urged the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to pump more oil, Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott chimed in to tell President Joe Biden to let Texas produce the oil.

Abbott tweeted Thursday morning:

"Dear White House: Texas can do this. Our producers can easily produce that oil if your administration will just stay out of the way. Allow American workers — not OPEC — produce the oil that can reduce the price of gasoline. Don't make us dependent on foreign sources of energy."

Abbott's tweet accompanied National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan's recent statement asking OPEC to produce more oil.

"While OPEC+ recently agreed to production increases, these increases will not fully offset previous production cuts that OPEC+ imposed during the pandemic until well into 2022," Sullivan wrote. "At a critical moment in the global recovery, this is simply not enough.

"We are engaging with relevant OPEC+ members on the importance of competitive markets in setting prices," he continued. "Competitive energy markets will ensure reliable and stable energy supplies, and OPEC+ must do more to support the recovery."

One of Biden's first moves as president was to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline, which President Donald Trump had hailed as a way to maintain the U.S. energy independence that he said was achieved under his administration. Also, Biden stopped new drilling leases on federal land and water areas.

The low supply has raised the cost of oil, resulting in the White House's request for more from OPEC.