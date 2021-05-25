Trump to Newsmax: I Left US Energy-Independent

Former President Donald Trump tells Newsmax he left the United States energy-independent when he exited the White House in January, but his successor's policies are already hurting the country.

Appearing Tuesday on "Cortes & Pellegrino," Trump told host Steve Cortes the U.S. is no longer energy-independent.

"We're putting windmills all over the place, which cost a fortune," Trump said.

"If you're a believer in the carbon footprint and all of the other things when they make these windmills, which are all made in China and Germany, by the way … they ruin the environment. They kill the birds and they cost a fortune."

Natural gas, on the other hand, "costs us nothing," Trump said, and is found in abundance in the United States.

"They burn it off when you're looking at all of those flames on top of the wells, that's natural gas, that they burn off. They throw it away, and we have it for nothing. Other countries don't have that."

The United States is the richest country in the world, and "We want to give that away for windmills," Trump said. Not only do windmills kill birds, but they create eye pollution where "beautiful farms" and "incredible landscapes" once existed.

"And now they're putting them in parts of Massachusetts where a lot of people aren't so happy about it, and it has a lot of negative impacts," Trump added.

"I'm not a big fan of wind. It's very, very expensive," he said. "You see what happened in Texas where they actually froze up on them. It got a little cold and they froze."

Texas experienced near-statewide power outages during a deep freeze in February, and though most of the state's power is provided by oil and natural gas, the extreme low temperatures and snow also shut down wind turbines and solar panels.

Trump told Cortes that solar will improve, but is still "very expensive."

And wind turbines have a place, he said, but it should be "much smaller" than is currently being used. "You put them in industrial areas maybe. But to put them all over these incredible landscapes of our country, they're destroying our country."

"Somebody was giving me an analogy that natural gas is 1 cent per however they measure it. Wind is 50 and 55 cents. Solar is 56 cents," Trump said. "So here we have it for 1 cent, but it's probably almost nothing. Delivery is probably the biggest thing … It's a natural byproduct."

Wind power is much more expensive to generate because windmills must be replaced every 10 years as they deteriorate, he said.

'Go out to Palm Springs, Calif., and you take a look at those wind farms out there. They look like junkyards."

