Texas, Florida Spearhead GOP Fight Against Muslim Groups

Republican leaders in Texas and Florida are escalating efforts aimed at Muslim advocacy groups — a campaign that civil rights advocates describe as a coordinated push to frame Islam as a "national security threat."

Advocates say state and federal lawmakers, along with GOP Govs. Ron DeSantis of Florida and Greg Abbott of Texas, have sought to restrict support for Muslim-led groups by tying them to terrorism, particularly after Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, terror attack on Israel and the ensuing war in Gaza.

One central focus has been the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), which bills itself as the largest Muslim advocacy group in the United States.

"The way that we see this is as a coordinated, multipronged attack on Muslims in the United States through legal, executive and legislative measures aimed at silencing dissent, aimed at weakening and putting on the defensive Muslim-led organizations," Tuqa Nusairat, executive director for the Institute of Social Policy and Understanding, said.

Rep. Randy Fine, R-Fla., has repeatedly targeted CAIR through legislation, linking the group to Hamas or the Muslim Brotherhood.

"CAIR, as a Muslim terror organization, has been allowed to act with impunity, using taxpayer dollars effectively because of its tax-exempt status," Fine told The Hill.

Fine said his efforts have influenced the governors' actions.

"I'm glad my leading on this resolution last year has led to DeSantis to take that to the next level, Abbott to take it to the next level," he said. "And I'm glad to see in the United States, we're taking the mainstream Muslim terror threat seriously, because it's a clear and present danger to the country."

In recent weeks, Abbott and DeSantis have taken the unusual step of designating CAIR and the Muslim Brotherhood as foreign terrorist organizations — a designation typically handled by the U.S. State Department.

Abbott argued the groups seek to impose Sharia law and support terrorism, while DeSantis urged Florida lawmakers to codify protections "against CAIR and the Muslim Brotherhood."

CAIR officials argue the Republican officials' rhetoric is dangerous.

"It is all noise, but very dangerous noise, when the noise comes from government agencies institutionalizing or trying to make the appearance that this is official and this is true," Wilfredo Ruiz, communications director for CAIR's Florida chapter, told The Hill before DeSantis designated CAIR as a terrorist group.

CAIR has denied any links to terrorist organizations and has sued both states to overturn the orders.

The designations could bring tangible consequences. Abbott's order would bar CAIR from owning land in Texas, while DeSantis's would restrict Floridians from providing the group "material support" while receiving state funds.

Advocates say the efforts align with broader moves by the Trump administration to investigate nonprofits and limit funding based on the "national interest." Experts warn the political rhetoric is fueling online hate.

"Part of the problem here is that the tolerance for this kind of rhetoric has become normalized," Raqib Hameed Naik, executive director of the Center for the Study of Organized Hate, told The Hill.

"The online front, I can tell you, it's literally an epidemic," Naik added.