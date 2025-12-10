Muslim Rights Group to Sue DeSantis Over Terror Label

Florida's chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations and the group's national office said Monday they plan to sue GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis over what they called a "defamatory and unconstitutional" order labeling the Muslim civil rights organization a foreign terrorist group.

DeSantis announced the move Monday and posted the executive order on X.

"EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY," he wrote alongside the order. "Florida is designating the Muslim Brotherhood and the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) as foreign terrorist organizations.

"Florida agencies are hereby directed to undertake all lawful measures to prevent unlawful activities by these organizations, including denying privileges or resources to anyone providing material support."

The order states that the Muslim Brotherhood was founded in Egypt in 1928 and "has developed into a transnational network with a long history of engaging in or supporting violence, including political assassinations and terror attacks on civilians, for the purpose of establishing a world-wide Islamic caliphate and imposing its Islamist system of belief across the globe, including in the United States."

It alleges the Muslim Brotherhood is a poor fit for America.

"The Muslim Brotherhood's Islamist ideology is irreconcilable with foundational American principles of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness reflected in the Declaration of Independence and the United States Constitution, especially including the right to religious freedom and the equal protection of the laws."

Hiba Rahim, CAIR-Florida's deputy executive director, said during a news conference that the order was an attack rooted in conspiracy theories and compared it to past efforts that targeted Jewish, Irish, and Italian American communities.

CAIR National and CAIR-Florida issued a joint statement announcing their intent to sue.

"Governor DeSantis knows full well that CAIR-Florida is an American civil rights organization that has spent decades advancing free speech, religious freedom, and justice for all, including for the Palestinian people," the statement said.

"That's precisely why Governor DeSantis is targeting our civil rights group with this unconstitutional and defamatory proclamation.

"We look forward to defeating Governor DeSantis' latest Israel First stunt in a court of law, where facts matter and conspiracy theories have no weight," the statement continued.

"In the meantime, we encourage all Floridians and all Americans to speak up against this latest attempt to shred the Constitution for the benefit of a foreign government."

The lawsuit threat follows a similar case filed in Texas after Republican Gov. Greg Abbott designated CAIR as a foreign terrorist organization.