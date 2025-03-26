WATCH TV LIVE

FBI's Patel: More Terror Suspect Arrests at Northern Border

By    |   Wednesday, 26 March 2025 06:55 PM EDT

Since last fall, arrests of known or suspected terrorists along the Canadian-U.S. border have seen an increase while arrests at the Mexican border have seen a decline, FBI Director Kash Patel told the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Wednesday.

"[Known or suspected terrorists] are coming in with much less frequency at the southern border. In fact, if my information is correct, two since Jan. 20, and they are coming in with much greater frequency in the northern border," Patel said, reported the Washington Examiner.

"Since Jan. 20, that number is 34. So what it tells me is that known or suspected terrorists, the individuals that want to do the most harm to this country, are utilizing the northern border, and we got to refocus assets up there."

According to Customs and Border Protection data, from the start of fiscal year 2025 to February, terrorist encounters at the southern border numbered 29. At the same time, along the northern border, the number of encounters was 143.

For fiscal year 2024, the number of encounters for both borders was higher: the southern border with 52 encounters and the northern border with 358.

During the hearing, Patel also suggested that the U.S. should work with Canada in addressing the influx of fentanyl.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


