Terrance Gore, World Series Champion, Dies at 34

Terrance Gore, who was part of World Series championship teams as a speedy bench weapon, passed away at the age of 34, the Kansas City Royals announced Saturday.

Though the outfielder only logged 85 plate appearances across eight seasons, he made his time in the postseason count.

He played in 11 postseason games as a pinch runner, stealing five bases in six attempts and scoring three runs. He was part of a championship team with the Royals (2015), who drafted him with a 20th-round selection in 2011, the Los Angeles Dodgers (2020) and the Atlanta Braves (2021).

Gore spent time at all three outfield positions over his career with the Royals (2014-17, 2019), Chicago Cubs (2018), Dodgers (2020) and New York Mets (2022). He batted .216 with 43 stolen bases in 52 attempts.

The Georgia native is survived by his wife, Britney, and three children. Britney shared on social media Saturday that Terrance died after "what was supposed to have been a simple procedure" and asked for prayers for her family.

"He loved his children with everything in him," Britney posted. "He loved coaching the youth and those boys absolutely loved him."

The Royals' Triple-A affiliate Omaha Storm Chasers posted a message in tribute to Gore.

"We join the Gore family and the world of baseball in mourning the passing of Terrance Gore," the Storm Chasers wrote. "Known for his great speed but even more so for his kindness and joyful smile, Terrance will be remembered as a tremendous teammate and a dedicated family man."