Sen. Ted Cruz Calls for Transparency on Foreign Funding in Schools

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, is introducing a bill that would tell parents if their school has received foreign funding.

The Transparency in Reporting of Adversarial Contributions to Education (TRACE) Act would requite school to allow parents the opportunity to review any curriculum that has been provided by or purchased with foreign funds and require that schools notify parents of any foreign contracts or financial transactions they partake in.

Similar legislation proposed in the House by Rep. Aaron Bean, R-Fla., recently passed the Committee on Education and the Workforce.

"The TRACE Act will give parents the transparency they need and deserve, and help safeguard classrooms from foreign influence," Cruz said.

The legislation is supported by Parents Defending Education Action and Concerned Women for America.

"Parents should know what their kids are being taught in school, especially if that curriculum is being funded by foreign governments," Peggy Lee, the CEO and president of Concerned Women for America said. "We know that China and other nations do not have America's best interests at heart and yet are pouring millions of dollars into our education system. The TRACE Act affirms a parent's right to know what that money is going towards."

The TRACE Act would stipulate parents be notified if any school employees are being compensated by another country and whether foreign nations have donated to the institution.

Cruz said the act is a companion to the Parents Bill of Rights legislation proposed by Rep. Julia Letlow, R-La., that passed the House in 2023. The bill remains stalled in the Senate.