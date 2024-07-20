WATCH TV LIVE

Study: Many Tattoo Inks Contain Bacteria

A England supporter shows his tattoos before the UEFA Euro 2024 final football match between Spain and England at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on July 14, 2024. (Kirill Kudryavtsev / AFP via Getty)

Saturday, 20 July 2024 01:43 PM EDT

A new study has found that a number of sealed tattoo and permanent makeup inks contain dangerous bacteria.

"In light of our study results, we want to emphasize the importance of continuously monitoring these products to ensure the microbial safety of tattoo inks," Seong-Jae (Peter) Kim, one of the study's authors, said in a statement.

The study was published on July 2 in the journal of Applied and Environmental Microbiology by a number of Food and Drug Administration scientists.

Linda Katz, one of the study's authors and the director of the FDA's Office of Cosmetics and Colors department, wrote via email that "Pathogens or other harmful substances in these inks can travel from the injection site through the blood and lymphatic systems to other parts of the body."

When the spread occurs, bacteria can cause life-threatening complications, Katz added. These can include endocarditis, a potentially deadly inflammation of the heart lining, or septic shock, which is the final and most severe stage of sepsis. Sepsis is the body's extreme response to an infection, and it can result in multi-organ failure.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

Saturday, 20 July 2024 01:43 PM
