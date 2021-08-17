×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Afghanistan | taliban | twitter | socialmedia

Twitter Will Allow Taliban to Use Platform

Twitter Will Allow Taliban to Use Platform
(Lionel Bonaventure/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 17 August 2021 09:06 PM

Twitter will not be banning the Taliban spokesman from its platform.

A Twitter spokesman, after being asked if the company would join other social media companies in prohibiting the terrorist group from using its website, stated that it would “continue to proactively enforce” its rules on the “glorification of violence, platform manipulation and spam,” according to Mediate. The statement added that Twitter was “witnessing people in the country using Twitter to seek help and assistance.”

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid is active on Twitter with approximately 200,000 followers. Other members of the terrorist group are using Twitter as well to promote its message, including a person who goes by the name Muhammad Ibrahim. 

Ibrahim has used his Twitter account to advise someone on how to join the Taliban, when he replied to a tweet by a 26-year-old Bangladeshi man asking for help to join the group by saying “[T]hen go to Afghanistan,” adding afterward to ask his parents’ permission first.

Twitter also stated that its “top priority is keeping people safe, and we remain vigilant.”

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Twitter will not be banning the Taliban spokesman from its platform.A Twitter spokesman, after being asked if the company would join other social media companies in prohibiting the terrorist group from using its website...
taliban, twitter, socialmedia
175
2021-06-17
Tuesday, 17 August 2021 09:06 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved