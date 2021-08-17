Twitter Will Allow Taliban to Use Platform

Twitter will not be banning the Taliban spokesman from its platform.

A Twitter spokesman, after being asked if the company would join other social media companies in prohibiting the terrorist group from using its website, stated that it would “continue to proactively enforce” its rules on the “glorification of violence, platform manipulation and spam,” according to Mediate. The statement added that Twitter was “witnessing people in the country using Twitter to seek help and assistance.”

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid is active on Twitter with approximately 200,000 followers. Other members of the terrorist group are using Twitter as well to promote its message, including a person who goes by the name Muhammad Ibrahim.

Ibrahim has used his Twitter account to advise someone on how to join the Taliban, when he replied to a tweet by a 26-year-old Bangladeshi man asking for help to join the group by saying “[T]hen go to Afghanistan,” adding afterward to ask his parents’ permission first.

Twitter also stated that its “top priority is keeping people safe, and we remain vigilant.”