Tags: Supreme Court | Election Commission

Supreme Court Won't Hear Ohio Elections Commission Case

Supreme Court Won't Hear Ohio Elections Commission Case
(MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Monday, 01 November 2021 02:01 PM

The Supreme Court won't hear a lawsuit challenging the makeup of the Ohio Elections Commission.

The high court turned away the case Monday. As is typical, it did not comment in doing so. Ohio's seven-member commission has three Democrats, three Republicans and one member chosen by the other members who is not affiliated with a political party.

The Libertarian Party of Ohio and Harold Thomas, a member of the Libertarian Party, sued over the composition of the commission. They said it violated their rights by making members of smaller political parties ineligible for service on the commission. Lower courts had ruled against them.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


US
The Supreme Court won't hear a lawsuit challenging the makeup of the Ohio Elections Commission.
Supreme Court, Election Commission
Monday, 01 November 2021 02:01 PM
