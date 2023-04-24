×
supreme court | climate litigation | exxon | chevron

US Supreme Court Rebuffs Exxon, Chevron on Climate Litigation

oil drilling
(Calin Tatu/Dreamstime)

Monday, 24 April 2023 09:58 AM EDT

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear bids by Exxon Mobil Corp., Suncor Energy Inc., Chevron Corp., and others to move lawsuits filed by state and local governments accusing the oil companies of worsening climate change out of state courts and into federal courts.

The justices turned away five appeals by the oil companies of lower court decisions that determined that the lawsuits belonged in state court, a venue often seen as more favorable to plaintiffs than federal court. The lawsuits were filed by the state of Rhode Island and municipalities or counties in Maryland, Colorado, California, and Hawaii.

Numerous state and local governments have pursued climate-related litigation against oil companies and the eventual rulings in the cases could help determine whether such lawsuits must be waged in federal courts or at the state level.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


US
