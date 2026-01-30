Emails Show Epstein Scouted Women for Giants Co-Owner Tisch

New York Giants chairman and co-owner Steve Tisch appeared throughout a newly released trove of emails related to Jeffrey Epstein, including communications in which Epstein arranged for Tisch to meet specific women.

The emails, which were sent in 2013, were released Friday by the Department of Justice among 3.5 million documents related to Epstein's sex trafficking case and were first reported on by The Athletic.

Tisch had yet to respond to The Athletic's multiple attempts to reach him for comment.

One communication from May 2013 showed Epstein offering to connect Tisch with a Russian woman. Tisch replied a minute later to ask, "Is she fun?"

The next month, Tisch asked Epstein multiple questions about a different woman from Tahiti, including if she was a "working girl." To that, Epstein replied, "Never."

Also in June of that year, Tisch emailed Epstein and appeared to ask about a different woman they'd previously discussed, writing, "Is my present in NYC?" Epstein replied, "Yes."

The next morning, Tisch asked Epstein, "Can I get my surprise to take me to lunch tomorrow?"

Tisch, 76, had a successful career as a film producer, most notably producing "Forrest Gump."

Some of the emails reviewed Friday showed women speaking with Epstein about meeting Tisch for dinner to discuss work in upcoming movie projects.

But the correspondences made clear Tisch sought sexual relationships.

In one email, Epstein followed up with Tisch about a woman he'd arranged to be with him.

"[R]eport just in, you did very well," Epstein wrote.

"[S]he wants to go to the play, she is a little freaked by the age difference but go slow ... [I] will try to convince her not to return to Ukraine. having her crying worked."

Tisch replied, "Nice report ... Funny comment on crying!!!"

The Tisch family bought a 50% stake in the Giants in 1991. They have co-owned the franchise with the Mara family ever since.