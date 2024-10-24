Trump: I'd 'Fire' Special Counsel Jack Smith 'Within 2 Seconds'

Former President Donald Trump said Thursday if he wins back the White House on Nov. 5, he will "fire" special counsel Jack Smith "within two seconds" of taking the Oval Office.

Speaking on the Hugh Hewitt radio program, Trump was asked about a variety of topics ranging from how Vice President Kamala Harris would deal Chinese President Xi Jinping, and whom Trump might choose as a secretary of defense.

Hewitt then touched on the multiple indictments that have come via Smith and presented the former president with his options as to how he might deal with the most recent indictment.

"So, you're going to have a very tough choice the day after you take the oath of office. You're either going to have to pardon yourself, or you're going to have to fire Jack Smith. Which one will you do?" Hewitt asked.

"Oh, it's so easy. It's so easy. He's a crooked person. I would fire him within two seconds," Trump responded.

Earlier in October, Smith submitted a revised court filing to the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia regarding Trump and his actions leading to the 2021 riots on Capitol Hill. Smith's latest tactic is to argue Trump "resorted to crimes" and "used private actors and his campaign infrastructure to attempt to overturn the election results and operated in a private capacity as a candidate for office."

Trump was also asked about pardoning Hunter Biden and pivoted, saying that such political prosecutions "are bad for the country." Recalling his previous campaigns when supporters would chant "lock her up" in reference to former Senator Hillary Clinton and her alleged crimes, Trump responded, "What did I do?

"I just said take it easy, just relax. I could have put her in jail. But I didn't want to do that. I thought it would look terrible [for the country]."