Trump Says Iran Preparing Offer as Nuclear, Hormuz Disputes Persist

President Donald Trump said Friday that Iran is preparing an offer intended to meet U.S. demands as negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear program and regional tensions continue.

“They’re making an offer and we’ll have to see,” Trump said in a phone interview with Reuters, signaling cautious optimism without detailing the substance of the proposal.

The Reuters report comes as the U.S. has pressed Iran to halt high-level uranium enrichment, ship out or dilute its stockpile of enriched nuclear material, and accept stricter international inspections, demands U.S. officials have repeatedly framed as necessary to prevent Tehran from developing a nuclear weapon.

According to prior statements from U.S. envoys cited by Reuters and other outlets, Washington has also insisted that Iran curb ballistic missile development and limit support for proxy groups across the Middle East as part of any broader agreement.

Iranian officials, as reported by Reuters and regional media, have pushed back on those terms, arguing that giving up enriched uranium stockpiles without firm sanctions relief would undermine their negotiating position and national sovereignty.

A major sticking point remains the U.S. naval posture in the Strait of Hormuz, where Iran has accused Washington of effectively imposing a blockade on its oil exports, a claim U.S. officials dispute while acknowledging stepped-up maritime enforcement operations.

Tehran has also sought guarantees that any future deal would include verifiable sanctions relief and protections against a repeat of the U.S. withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear accord, according to reporting from Reuters and statements carried by Iranian state media.

Diplomatic sources cited in Reuters reporting say Iran is expected to propose limits on enrichment levels and expanded monitoring in exchange for phased sanctions relief and recognition of its right to civilian nuclear activity.

Those sources indicate Iran may also be willing to discuss regional de-escalation measures, though it has resisted linking its missile program or proxy relationships directly to nuclear negotiations.

The emerging proposal follows weeks of heightened tensions, including U.S. military positioning in the region and Iranian accusations of economic warfare tied to shipping restrictions and sanctions enforcement.

Trump’s comments suggest the White House sees a potential opening, but officials have cautioned, according to Reuters, that any agreement would need to address what Washington views as core security concerns before sanctions are eased.

Whether Iran’s anticipated offer bridges those gaps remains unclear as both sides continue to stake out firm positions on enrichment, inspections, and economic pressure.