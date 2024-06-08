WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: social media | digital id | free speech | privacy | ny

NY Queues Push to Ban 'Addictive' Social Media for Kids

By    |   Saturday, 08 June 2024 01:58 PM EDT

New York state lawmakers have passed legislation that aims to curb "addictive" social media for kids, but with the caveat that parents sign up for a digital identity — potentially signing away their privacy and freedom of speech online, according to critics.

The pieces of legislation, the Stop Addictive Feeds Exploitation (SAFE) for Kids Act along with the New York Child Data Protection Act, which is positioned to land on New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's desk, claim to give parents more control over their kids' social media usage. However, the bills, which could have a nationwide impact, are almost certain to face a protracted legal battle at the behest of Big Tech companies, according to the New York Post.

Attorney General Letitia James, who championed the twin bills, emphasized the urgent need to address the mental health crisis among youth, which she attributes in part to social media.

"Our children are enduring a mental health crisis, and social media is fueling the fire and profiting from the epidemic," James said in a statement, according to the Post. "New York state is once again leading the nation, and I hope other states will follow suit and pass legislation to protect children and put their mental health above big tech companies' profits."

In order to safeguard their children's mental health, parents under the SAFE for Kids Act would be required to undergo a digital ID verification process before they can set boundaries for their children's access to social media. Without permission, children will view content in chronological order.

The legislation also allows parents to pause notifications on their children's accounts from midnight to 6 a.m. Additionally, the New York Child Data Protection Act prohibits tech firms from selling or profiting from minors' data.

Critics of the bills say that having online activity tied to a government-issued digital ID chills free speech and opens data privacy issues. Some of the biggest critics of the measures come from Big Tech.

"New York lawmakers just put a fresh coat of paint on a rotten bill," Adam Kovacevich, the CEO of the Chamber of Progress, a trade group funded by Meta, Amazon, Google, and Uber.

"Algorithms actually make online platforms better for teens, by boosting healthy content over hate, harm, and misinformation. This bill's unconstitutional limits are going to have a hard time surviving a court challenge."

According to Julie Samuels, president and CEO of Tech:NYC, it's unclear how the age verification would be implemented.

"These bills include some positive changes that will bring them closer to achieving lawmakers' intention of protecting children online — a goal that Tech:NYC and our member companies support. These changes signal an intention to better tailor the definition of social media, and remove the private right of action," Samuels said.

"However, neither the platforms impacted by these bills nor any of the lawmakers voting on them have any clarity on how age verification will work."

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
New York state lawmakers have passed legislation that aims to curb "addictive" social media for kids, but with the caveat that parents sign up for a digital identity - potentially signing away their privacy and freedom of speech online, according to critics.
social media, digital id, free speech, privacy, ny
485
2024-58-08
Saturday, 08 June 2024 01:58 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved