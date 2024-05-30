N.Y. Gov. Hochul to Introduce Bill to Ban Smartphones in Schools

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul plans to introduce a bill banning smartphones in schools, reports the Guardian.

"I have seen these addictive algorithms pull in young people, literally capture them and make them prisoners in a space where they are cut off from human connection, social interaction and normal classroom activity," she said.

The bill, which she plans to push in the state's next legislative session, would allow kids to carry simple "dumb" phones that can send texts but can't access the internet.

"Parents are very anxious about mass shootings in school," she said. "Parents want the ability to have some form of connection in an emergency situation."

Hochul is also reportedly working on two other initiatives involving child safety and privacy, the Stop Addictive Feeds Exploitation (Safe) for Kids Act, and the New York Child Data Protection Act.