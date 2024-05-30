WATCH TV LIVE

N.Y. Gov. Hochul to Introduce Bill to Ban Smartphones in Schools

By    |   Thursday, 30 May 2024 04:50 PM EDT

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul plans to introduce a bill banning smartphones in schools, reports the Guardian.

"I have seen these addictive algorithms pull in young people, literally capture them and make them prisoners in a space where they are cut off from human connection, social interaction and normal classroom activity," she said.

The bill, which she plans to push in the state's next legislative session, would allow kids to carry simple "dumb" phones that can send texts but can't access the internet.

"Parents are very anxious about mass shootings in school," she said. "Parents want the ability to have some form of connection in an emergency situation."

The Democrat went on to describe smartphones as having "addictive algorithms" that "pull in young people, literally capture them and make them prisoners in a space where they are cut off from human connection, social interaction, and normal classroom activity."

Hochul is also reportedly working on two other initiatives involving child safety and privacy, the Stop Addictive Feeds Exploitation (Safe) for Kids Act, and the New York Child Data Protection Act.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


