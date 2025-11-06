WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: snap | u.s. | donald trump | court | fund | benefits | contingency

Pressed on Court's SNAP Ruling, Trump Insists US Must 'Remain Liquid'

Donald Trump speaking
President Donald Trump (AP)

By    |   Thursday, 06 November 2025 09:05 PM EST

President Donald Trump said Thursday the United States needed to "remain very liquid" to handle unexpected crises, responding to a court ruling earlier in the day ordering his administration to fully fund the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) by Friday.

"Our country has to remain very liquid because problems — catastrophes, wars, could be anything," Trump told reporters at the White House. "We can't give everything away based on a number."

A federal judge ruled earlier Thursday that the administration must fully fund SNAP benefits for 42 million low-income Americans in November, rejecting the White House's earlier plan to provide only partial payments.

Before the ruling, the administration had said it would partially fund the program by drawing on $4.65 billion in contingency reserves, which officials said would cover roughly half the normal monthly outlay. The court found that approach arbitrary and likely to cause "irreparable harm" to beneficiaries, directing the government to present a full-funding plan by the end of the week.

Administration lawyers argued they lacked legal authority to use broader emergency funds and warned that states could face delays of several weeks in adjusting systems to disburse full benefits.

The White House now has until Friday to outline how it will comply with the ruling and restore full food aid payments.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
President Donald Trump said Thursday the United States needed to "remain very liquid" to handle unexpected crises, responding to a court ruling earlier in the day ordering his administration to fully fund the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) by Friday.
snap, u.s., donald trump, court, fund, benefits, contingency, reserves
213
2025-05-06
Thursday, 06 November 2025 09:05 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved