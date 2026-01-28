Smithsonian Faces WH Pressure Over America's 250th Plans

The Smithsonian Institution is reportedly under pressure from the Trump administration as an ideological fight intensifies over how America's story should be told ahead of the 250th anniversary of the nation's founding.

Experts warn the Smithsonian has a duty to present the country's full, complicated history — and that the political spotlight is a dangerous place for a museum to be.

The dispute is nearing a tipping point after the Smithsonian complied with an administration request for internal information tied to anniversary programming.

The New York Times reported that Smithsonian Secretary Lonnie Bunch told staff the institution provided materials in response to the White House's request for "lists of all displays, objects, wall text and other materials" planned.

The request reportedly came amid funding pressure from the administration after the Smithsonian did not initially produce what the administration wanted to review.

Last year, President Donald Trump signed an executive order putting Vice President JD Vance — already on the Smithsonian's Board of Regents — in charge of eliminating "improper, divisive, or anti-American ideology" from the institution.

In August, the administration unveiled a list of 20 exhibits it considers problematic, including displays focused on colonialism, slavery and the contributions of LGBTQ Americans.

Last month, the White House escalated the fight with a letter to the Smithsonian, saying it wished "to be assured that none of the leadership of the Smithsonian museums is confused about the fact that the United States has been among the greatest forces for good in the history of the world."

"The American people will have no patience for any museum that is diffident about America's founding or otherwise uncomfortable conveying a positive view of American history, one which is justifiably proud of our country's accomplishments and record," the letter read, while also reminding the Smithsonian of the federal funding it receives.

The Smithsonian gets around two-thirds of its funding — about $1 billion — from the federal government.

"Given President Trump's denial of the complexities of history and his penchant for retribution, Bunch has been forced to compromise the autonomy of Smithsonian museums," Janet Marstine, retired associate professor of museum studies at the University of Leicester in the U.K., told The Hill.

"Bunch is doing his best to walk a tightrope, repeatedly asserting that the Smithsonian is maintaining its independence and its professional values, but at the same time, it has to hand over, on a rolling basis, materials that the White House is demanding."

References to Trump's two impeachments were removed from his photo display at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery earlier this month. The White House did not indicate whether it sought the changes.

"Museums and historians all across the country have been thinking about how to prepare to commemorate America's 250th anniversary for many years leading up until now," Kate Masur, a professor of history at Northwestern University, said.

The administration's preferred framing, she said, "is an oversimplified version of American history that seeks to erase conflict" and "things like slavery."

The Smithsonian estimates that its 21 museums and the National Zoo drew nearly 15 million visitors last year.

"It's really the crown jewel of what it means to do public history in the United States," Dartmouth historian Matthew Delmont told The Hill, warning the administration is trying to leverage federal funding "to dictate what is and is not shared with Americans about our nation's history."

Office of Management and Budget General Counsel Mark Paoletta said that the documents provided by the Smithsonian "are currently being reviewed" by the administration.

"We will continue to engage with the Smithsonian upon our review," Paoletta added.

Newsmax reached out to the Smithsonian for comment but did not receive an immediate response.