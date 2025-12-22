WH Pushes Smithsonian to Comply With Wokeness Review

The Trump administration has warned the Smithsonian Institution that federal funding could be withheld if the museum complex fails to comply with a White House review targeting what the administration calls divisive, ideological, or anti-American narratives.

In a letter sent Thursday to Smithsonian Secretary Lonnie Bunch III, White House officials said federal funds are available only if used "in a manner consistent" with President Donald Trump's March executive order directing a broad review of Smithsonian content.

The order instructed aides to eliminate what it described as ideological indoctrination and negative portrayals of American history.

The letter, signed by White House Domestic Policy Council Director Vince Haley and Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought, said the Smithsonian has not fully complied with earlier requests for information.

"Materials provided to date fell far short of what was requested," the officials wrote, adding that most of the requested documents remain outstanding.

Tensions between the White House and the Smithsonian escalated in August, when the administration demanded a wide range of internal materials, including exhibit labels, future exhibition plans, curatorial manuals, and internal communications related to artwork selection and programming decisions.

The officials urged the Smithsonian to align itself with the administration's effort to remove what it views as anti-American propaganda from federally supported institutions.

"The American people will have no patience for any museum that is diffident about America's founding or uncomfortable conveying a positive view of American history," the letter said, calling for exhibits that reflect pride in the nation's achievements.

Although the Smithsonian operates as a public-private trust and does not consider itself part of the executive branch, roughly two-thirds of its budget comes from federal funding, giving the administration significant leverage.

The Trump White House has increasingly used budget authority to pressure institutions it believes are out of step with the president's agenda.

Trump ordered the review in August, accusing the Smithsonian of portraying the United States as irredeemably flawed.

He said exhibits too often emphasize America's past failures rather than its accomplishments.

The Smithsonian has until Jan. 13, 2026, to submit the remaining documents, including detailed information on its programming plans for the nation's 250th anniversary next year.

Bunch responded Friday, pledging cooperation while noting that a recent 43-day government shutdown delayed the institution's ability to gather the requested materials.