Smithsonian Turns Over America 250 Exhibit Materials

The Smithsonian has released materials and documents for planned exhibits and events during the United States' 250th anniversary amid pressure from the White House.

The White House initially asked for all relevant materials in September but said documents turned over by the Smithsonian fell far short of what it requested.

The Trump administration wants Americans to receive an upbeat accounting of the country's history, not one weighted by complexities or shameful episodes of the past.

President Donald Trump has previously threatened the Smithsonian's funding if it continues to promote what he considers "divisive narratives." The institution is a cornerstone of American culture, operating 21 museums and a zoo that are among the most popular tourist destinations in Washington.

"Today we transmitted more information in response to that request, which included digital photographs of labels, placards, and other text on public display in several galleries," Smithsonian Institution Secretary Lonnie Bunch said in an internal email to staff members Tuesday, according to The New York Times.

"The Smithsonian will continue to engage with the White House, Congress, and government stakeholders to provide relevant and appropriate materials about our mission, organization, exhibitions, programs, and public offerings," Bunch said.

The White House on Dec. 18 sent a letter to Bunch asking for a list of all displays, objects, wall text, and other material dedicated to this year's anniversary and other purposes.

"We wish to be assured that none of the leadership of the Smithsonian museums is confused about the fact that the United States has been among the greatest forces for good in the history of the world," the letter said.

Americans "will have no patience for any museum that is diffident about America's founding or otherwise uncomfortable conveying a positive view of American history, one which is justifiably proud of our country's accomplishments and record."

The Smithsonian is not a federal entity but receives a majority of its funding from Congress.

In a March executive order, Trump claimed there had been a "concerted and widespread" effort over the past decade to rewrite American history by replacing "objective facts" with a "distorted narrative driven by ideology rather than truth."

