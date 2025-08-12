WH to Vet Smithsonian for 'Divisive' Content

The White House is planning a sweeping review of the Smithsonian museums ahead of the country's 250th anniversary to "ensure alignment" with President Donald Trump's orders to "celebrate American exceptionalism," The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday.

The Journal cited a letter dated Tuesday sent by White House Senior Associate Lindsey Halligan, Domestic Policy Council Director Vince Haley, and Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought.

"This initiative aims to ensure alignment with the president's directive to celebrate American exceptionalism, remove divisive or partisan narratives, and restore confidence in our shared cultural institutions," the letter stated.

The review is focused on eight of the 19 Smithsonian museums in Washington, including the National Museum of American History, the National Museum of Natural History, the National Museum of African-American History and Culture, and the National Museum of the American Indian, according to the report.

In his March executive order "Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History," Trump wrote, "the Smithsonian Institution has, in recent years, come under the influence of a divisive, race-centered ideology. This shift has promoted narratives that portray American and Western values as inherently harmful and oppressive."

To that end, the letter instructed the Smithsonian that its museums should make corrections to replace "divisive or ideologically driven" language with "unifying, historically accurate" wording, the Journal reported.

In a statement to the Journal, Halligan said the review is "about preserving trust in one of our most cherished institutions."

"The Smithsonian museums and exhibits should be accurate, patriotic, and enlightening —ensuring they remain places of learning, wonder, and national pride for generations to come," Halligan told the outlet.

The White House is giving the museums 30 days to turn over requested materials and, in addition, a White House team will be conducting observational visits and walkthroughs of exhibits, according to the report.

The review is expected to conclude in early 2026, according to the report. The other targeted museums are the National Air and Space Museum, the Smithsonian American Art Museum, the National Portrait Gallery, and the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden, according to the report.