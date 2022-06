Multiple people were shot at a Washington, D.C., intersection Sunday night, according to a number of news reports.

The shooting happened at the close of D.C.'s third annual Moechella event, billed as a mix of go-go music and social activism.

The D.C. Metro Police Department confirmed in a tweet that one of its officers had been shot, and Newsnation reported that the officer was in stable condition.

No deaths had been reported as of Sunday night.