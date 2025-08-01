WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: shooting | montana | bar | deaths

4 Dead in Shooting at Montana Bar

Friday, 01 August 2025 04:33 PM EDT

Four people are dead in a shooting at a Montana bar as a search continues for the suspect, authorities say.

The ATF says multiple people were shot, and authorities are searching for a suspect.

According to a local CBS affiliate, the shooting took place at Owl Bar.

Officials warned people to avoid the area of Anaconda. The suspect's home was cleared by a SWAT team and the suspect was still at large, the Granite County Sheriff's office said in a social media post.

The office posted: "Suspect house in Anaconda was cleared by SWAT, suspect still at large. Avoid the Anaconda area. Stay vigilant report any suspicious activity to the Granite County Sheriff's office

"White F-150 that was in pursuit out of anaconda is stopped in Deer lodge county. Was not the suspect. Stand by for more info as it comes. As of right now no threat to citizen of Granite county at this time. Remain vigilant will update when more info is received

"There is an active shooter in Anaconda Deer Lodge. Granite County deputies are at the Georgetown Lake / Flint Creek area. The shooter is said to be wearing a tye dyed shirt, blue jeans and a orange bandana. There is no threat to Granite County at this time."

Authorities have yet to release details about what led to the shooting or the conditions of those who were injured.

Sandra Barker, a spokesperson for the FBI's Salt Lake City office, which covers Montana, said the FBI is assisting in the response to the shooting but referred questions about it to local authorities.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
The ATF says multiple people have been shot at a Montana business, and authorities are searching for a suspect.
shooting, montana, bar, deaths
265
2025-33-01
Friday, 01 August 2025 04:33 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved