4 Dead in Shooting at Montana Bar

Four people are dead in a shooting at a Montana bar as a search continues for the suspect, authorities say.

The ATF says multiple people were shot, and authorities are searching for a suspect.

According to a local CBS affiliate, the shooting took place at Owl Bar.

Officials warned people to avoid the area of Anaconda. The suspect's home was cleared by a SWAT team and the suspect was still at large, the Granite County Sheriff's office said in a social media post.

The office posted: "Suspect house in Anaconda was cleared by SWAT, suspect still at large. Avoid the Anaconda area. Stay vigilant report any suspicious activity to the Granite County Sheriff's office

"White F-150 that was in pursuit out of anaconda is stopped in Deer lodge county. Was not the suspect. Stand by for more info as it comes. As of right now no threat to citizen of Granite county at this time. Remain vigilant will update when more info is received

"There is an active shooter in Anaconda Deer Lodge. Granite County deputies are at the Georgetown Lake / Flint Creek area. The shooter is said to be wearing a tye dyed shirt, blue jeans and a orange bandana. There is no threat to Granite County at this time."

Authorities have yet to release details about what led to the shooting or the conditions of those who were injured.

Sandra Barker, a spokesperson for the FBI's Salt Lake City office, which covers Montana, said the FBI is assisting in the response to the shooting but referred questions about it to local authorities.