2 Gainesville Officers Shot, Suspect Dead

Wednesday, 14 January 2026 10:17 AM EST

Law enforcement rushed to a busy Gainesville, Florida, intersection Wednesday morning after a shooting left two city police officers wounded and at least one suspect dead, authorities said.

Officers and other agencies responded to reports of gunfire near Waldo Road and East University Avenue, according to WCJB-TV.

Gainesville Police confirmed two of its officers were shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while early reports indicated a suspect was dead.

News4JAX reported the shooting unfolded around 8:30 a.m. on East University Avenue, drawing a large law enforcement response as investigators worked the scene.

Officials told the station that one of two suspects involved in the incident had died, and police said the two wounded officers were taken to a hospital with injuries.

Authorities emphasized that the situation was contained and that there was no ongoing danger to the public as the investigation continued.

Wednesday, 14 January 2026 10:17 AM
