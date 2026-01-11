WATCH TV LIVE

S.C. Police Officer Shot and Wounded; Suspect Killed

Sunday, 11 January 2026 06:07 PM EST

A South Carolina police officer was shot and wounded while sitting in his patrol car Sunday, and local sheriff's deputies later shot and killed a suspect in a shootout, authorities said.

The Greenville police officer was repeatedly shot early Sunday, the city of Greenville said in a statement. The officer was treated at a hospital and was released, the city said.

Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis described the shooting as an "ambush-style attack" in a video from the scene posted on Facebook. Lewis said authorities identified a suspect and pursued his vehicle, leading to "an exchange of gunfire."

The suspect received "at least one fatal gunshot wound," the Greenville County Coroner's Office said in a statement. It identified the person as David William Lane, 42, of Greenville.

Relatives of Lane could not be reached Sunday for comment.

The Greenville Police Department did not respond to questions from The Associated Press about a possible motive for the attack or the identity of the officer who was shot.

The city said authorities asked the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to conduct an investigation and that the Greenville Police Department is "fully cooperating."

Greenville, with a population of around 70,000, is about 100 miles northwest of the state capital of Columbia.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


